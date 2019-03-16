Raymond James (RJF) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

