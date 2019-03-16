Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,653,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,369 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,395,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,367,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

