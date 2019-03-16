Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,618 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Crane worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $4,685,408.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 10,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $903,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,149 shares of company stock worth $6,026,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, January 11th. William Blair cut Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

