Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/raymond-james-associates-purchases-547-shares-of-ishares-global-healthcare-etf-ixj.html.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.