Raymond James Analysts Give Cineplex (CGX) a C$31.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.63.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$24.65 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$22.88 and a 1 year high of C$36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$428.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.45000010399591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.33%.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

