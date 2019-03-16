Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Insider Sells $393,857.90 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 8,290 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $393,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.18. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Macquarie raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 61,596 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 86,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

