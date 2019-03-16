QS Investors LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after buying an additional 790,242 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 480,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 101,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/qs-investors-llc-sells-5587-shares-of-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.