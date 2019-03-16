QS Investors LLC Purchases 7,872 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,702,000 after buying an additional 361,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,415,007,000 after buying an additional 1,059,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

