QS Investors LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 40,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.55. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.81 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Open Text to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

