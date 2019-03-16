QS Investors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $29,356,972.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 15,710 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $1,500,147.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,209 shares of company stock worth $38,120,373. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

