QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,997 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,597. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

