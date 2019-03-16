Qbic Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. Qbic has a total market cap of $9,931.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.02285445 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00032609 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

