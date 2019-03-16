QASH Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. QASH has a market cap of $52.38 million and $204,592.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 6% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, EXX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00398458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.01712643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00002091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004929 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EXX, Liquid, Huobi, GOPAX, Hotbit, Gate.io, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

