Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Reduced by Analyst

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

JAKK opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

