Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Reduced by Analyst

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 97,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
