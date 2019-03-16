Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Raised by Capital One Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

