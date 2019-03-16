Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Issued By SunTrust Banks

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $27.94 on Thursday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,134. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PetIQ by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PetIQ by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in PetIQ by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

