Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Issued By B. Riley

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of TheStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TheStreet’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

TST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of TST stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. TheStreet has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.02.

In other TheStreet news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,294 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $33,493.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TST. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 1,524.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,815,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 3,580,461 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 2,193,859 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 420,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

