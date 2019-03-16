Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.50. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 55788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,627.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,219 shares of company stock worth $8,962,684. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $493,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,057,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,062.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,229 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,251,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,686,000 after acquiring an additional 972,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

