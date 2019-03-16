PTC (PMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

PTC (NASDAQ:PMTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Internet of Things (IoT) Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. The IoT Group segment comprises of the license, subscription, support and cloud services revenue for IoT, analytics, and augmented reality solutions.

