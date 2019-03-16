Prudential (PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,522 ($19.89) to GBX 1,558 ($20.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.42 ($27.09).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,624.50 ($21.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.67. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.70.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

