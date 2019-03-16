Prudential PLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of News Corp (NWSA)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in News by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,255 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in News by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 314,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 113,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in News by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 790,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

