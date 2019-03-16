Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,288,000 after buying an additional 375,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,826,000 after purchasing an additional 215,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fabrinet by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 288,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 213,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fabrinet by 32.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,087.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,054. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/prudential-financial-inc-sells-370-shares-of-fabrinet-fn.html.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.