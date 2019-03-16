Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 25.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 285.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 182,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SKT opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

