Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

