Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 6,465 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Standex Int’l worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 159,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Standex Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth $11,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.71. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.56%. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

