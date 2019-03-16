Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $73,142,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $111,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 19,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/procter-gamble-co-pg-position-reduced-by-csenge-advisory-group.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.