Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 106,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 148,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $102.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th were given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $298,371.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

