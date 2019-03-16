Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $385,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,652,000 after buying an additional 134,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after buying an additional 178,922 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 267,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.24.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

