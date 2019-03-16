Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,844,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in EPR Properties by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after purchasing an additional 212,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $136,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

