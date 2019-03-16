Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $237,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,844,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,173,000 after buying an additional 775,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 85,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $28.92.
