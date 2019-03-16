Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Insider William A. Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) insider William A. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 490,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,203. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.75 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

