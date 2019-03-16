Primeenergy Resources (PNRG) versus SM Energy (SM) Head-To-Head Review

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primeenergy Resources and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 0 8 10 0 2.56

SM Energy has a consensus target price of $29.77, suggesting a potential upside of 89.61%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Primeenergy Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primeenergy Resources $89.31 million 3.78 $41.99 million N/A N/A SM Energy $2.07 billion 0.85 $508.40 million $0.03 523.33

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Primeenergy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Primeenergy Resources does not pay a dividend. SM Energy pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primeenergy Resources 25.76% 8.04% 3.35% SM Energy 24.60% 0.15% 0.06%

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.