Premium Brands (PBH) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.75.

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$73.79. The company had a trading volume of 256,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,140. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$66.99 and a 52 week high of C$122.77. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

