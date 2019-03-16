Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $96.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 43.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

