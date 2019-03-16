PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Argus upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

