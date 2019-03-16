Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Potlatchdeltic worth $270,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,831 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. ValuEngine upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $328,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $407,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $36.58 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

