Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Share Price

News coverage about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.80. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

