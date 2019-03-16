PonziCoin (PONZI) Tops One Day Volume of $59.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. PonziCoin has a market cap of $1,503.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

