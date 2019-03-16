Polar Capital LLP Has $273,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $198.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $269.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.54.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

