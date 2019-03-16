Polar Capital LLP Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,181,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,881 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,432,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $326.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total transaction of $1,536,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,947.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $7,541,533 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $326.21 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $327.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.25.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

