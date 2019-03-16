PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 927,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 841,783 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

In related news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-decreases-holdings-in-tegna-inc-tgna.html.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.