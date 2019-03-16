Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Head to Head Comparison

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 2,323.12 -$26.12 million ($0.25) -3.98 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 6.30 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -4.14

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluristem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 285.65%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.02%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -113.71% -81.63% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -161.09% -43.60% -36.70%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It is developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, and gastric cancers; and AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

