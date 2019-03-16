Plug Power (PLUG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh bought 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.