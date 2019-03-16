PlayGame Achieves Market Cap of $794,385.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $794,385.00 and $21,586.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00393379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.01716480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00237322 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00002230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004947 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,857,699 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

