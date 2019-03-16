Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Sells $13,172,000.00 in Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $5,054,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Christopher Rondeau sold 58,500 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $3,545,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,500 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $938,215.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Christopher Rondeau sold 6,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $363,180.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

