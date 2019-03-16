PizzaCoin (PIZZA) Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One PizzaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. PizzaCoin has a total market cap of $235.00 and $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PizzaCoin (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin's total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net . PizzaCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

PizzaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PizzaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

