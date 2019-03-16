Pivotal Software (PVTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVTL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $21.52 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 13,700 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $308,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVTL. FMR LLC raised its position in Pivotal Software by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,186,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pivotal Software by 1,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,827,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,254 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP raised its position in Pivotal Software by 2,772.5% in the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,726,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pivotal Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,890,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,731 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth $15,533,000.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

