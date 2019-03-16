Pivotal Software (PVTL) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.15–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $798-806 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.83 million.Pivotal Software also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.13) EPS.
NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $21.52 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.
Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,791 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $896,267.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
