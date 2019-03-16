Pivotal Software (PVTL) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pivotal Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.23.

PVTL traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,237,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,337. Pivotal Software has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Scott Yara sold 36,667 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $823,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 13,700 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $308,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,191 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,175,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

