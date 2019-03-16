Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Target Price to $5.00

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) had its price target decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

SPHS stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 293.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

